D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144,802 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.31% of Brightcove worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $470.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

