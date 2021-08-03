D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 32,578,177 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,578,177 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $47,459,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $17,408,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

