D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 389,804 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,804 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,152 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,600 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,301,000.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

