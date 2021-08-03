DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. DAD has a total market cap of $56.94 million and $537,324.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00809539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00094787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042674 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

