Dai (DAI) Market Cap Hits $5.69 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.69 billion and $430.86 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00809645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00094995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042153 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,680,560,346 coins and its circulating supply is 5,680,559,857 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

