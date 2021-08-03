Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Short Interest Update

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMTGF remained flat at $$15.40 during trading on Tuesday. Daily Mail and General Trust has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMTGF. Citigroup raised shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

