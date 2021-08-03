Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,381 shares of company stock worth $17,691,223. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.52. 27,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

