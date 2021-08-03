Danimer Scientific (DNMR) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Danimer Scientific to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Danimer Scientific and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific Competitors 180 1004 1340 41 2.48

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 303.18%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million -$8.85 million -38.07 Danimer Scientific Competitors $12.97 billion $263.33 million 36.58

Danimer Scientific’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific. Danimer Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10% Danimer Scientific Competitors 5.51% 14.09% 5.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Danimer Scientific competitors beat Danimer Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.