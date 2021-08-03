Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $88.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,718,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $368,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,400. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

