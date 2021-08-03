Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells $783,188.30 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.77. 67,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

