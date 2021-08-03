Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) PT Raised to $12.00

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

DSKE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

DSKE traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 138,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

