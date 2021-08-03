David J. Neithercut Sells 1,721 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:EQR opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

