Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $812,245.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Dero has a market cap of $117.99 million and $812,245.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $10.96 or 0.00028521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

