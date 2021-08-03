Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.56 ($26.54).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.43 ($20.50) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.70. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

