DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $546.00 Price Target at Stephens

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $468.00 to $546.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $500.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $511.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 264.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.