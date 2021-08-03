Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DEO. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upgraded Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.12.
Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.81 on Monday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $200.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
