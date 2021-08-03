Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEO. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upgraded Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.81 on Monday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $200.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diageo by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Diageo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.