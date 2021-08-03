Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

