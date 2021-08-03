DIGG (DIGG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $760,288.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. DIGG has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $760,288.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $39,217.47 or 1.02933999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.00 or 0.99720150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00844388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 252 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

