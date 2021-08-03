DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

