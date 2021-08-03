DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.81. 2,908,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,948. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

