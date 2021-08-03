Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 67,108 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

