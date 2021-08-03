Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.14% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $231.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

