Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,653 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Airgain were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Airgain by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Airgain in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

