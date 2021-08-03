Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 74,332 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.