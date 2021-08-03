Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 285,764 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

