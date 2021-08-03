DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.68 million.

TSE DRT opened at C$5.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42. The firm has a market cap of C$484.46 million and a PE ratio of -20.88. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.79 and a 52-week high of C$5.98.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

