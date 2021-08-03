Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

