Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

LPG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $526.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

