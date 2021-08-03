Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 20.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

