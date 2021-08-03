DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DV. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

DV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. 248,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,757. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $724,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $7,148,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $7,909,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,640,000.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleVerify (DV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.