Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$2.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-2.20 EPS.

PLOW opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 104.59%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

