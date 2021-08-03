DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Issues Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. 4,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cowen raised their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

