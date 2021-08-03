DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18-4.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.240-$4.300 EPS.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.88.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

