DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18-4.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.240-$4.300 EPS.
NYSE:DD traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $87.27.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.88.
In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
