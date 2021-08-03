DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up to $42.61

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.61, but opened at $43.82. DXC Technology shares last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 6,073 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,242,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $11,052,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

