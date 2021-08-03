DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get DZS alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,596,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,440. DZS has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $457.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.