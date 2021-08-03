DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Posts Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

Shares of DZS stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 2,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,440. The company has a market cap of $457.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.38. DZS has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DZS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

