e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $90.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00365408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,915 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,641 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars.

