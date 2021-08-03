Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 157.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Relx by 215.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Relx by 847.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 92.16%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

