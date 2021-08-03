Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

MEAR stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

