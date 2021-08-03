Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

