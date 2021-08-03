Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of PBF Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 79,439 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.84. PBF Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

