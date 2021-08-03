Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 283,010 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,010 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $644.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

