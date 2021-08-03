EagleX (EGX) 1-Day Volume Tops $20.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EagleX has a market capitalization of $12,997.20 and $20.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00139062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.35 or 0.99914189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00840810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

