Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 46.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Eargo stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

