EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.43. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $174.34 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

