EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $174.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.