Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS.

EMN stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.88. 473,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,611. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

