Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.72. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.12.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.77. 826,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,691. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.75.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,974 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,539. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

