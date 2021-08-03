Eaton Vance Management Buys 135 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,713,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Ingredion by 738.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $1,322,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

