Eaton Vance Management Has $302,000 Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.42. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

